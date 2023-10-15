Russel T. Davies to stay on for four season of Doctor Who

Russel T. Davies initially appeared for four season back when Doctor Who first returned – and now he plans to repeat that stay.

If Doctor Who has taught us anything, it’s that the only constant is change. The classic BBC series – which is now heading onto Disney+ in the US for this upcoming season – is known for how the Doctor changes; not just in the actor that plays them, but in the companions that they have, and the show runners that helm everything.

With Ncuti Gatwa set to take on the role later this year, and David Tennant temporarily returning to the Tardis, we actually have another familiar face; that being Russel T. Davies, who will be taking over as showrunner once more, after being the one to bring the series back in 2005.

Davies stayed on as showrunner for four seasons, after which Stephen Moffatt took his place for Season 5. Now, over ten years later, Davies may be repeating his tenure.

Russel T. Davies will be back for four more seasons

Russell T. Davies is well and truly back in the world of Doctor Who. We’ll be seeing him – or rather, be seeing what he has created – for the 60th Anniversary specials, before barrelling straight into Season 14 with the new 15th Doctor.

Davies is considered by many a Doctor Who fan to be the best showrunner of the revived series. He was the one who revived it, after all, and under his name we received both Eccleston and Tennant’s amazing runs as the titular character.

These runs made up four seasons, before Tennant and Davies departed the series. But while Tennant is only returning for the Anniversary Special, Davies seems back for four more seasons.

Speaking at the Doctor Who @60: A Musical Celebration concert, Davies teased his plans for the show, including a potential all-music episode. Notably, he numbered his seasons, placing said musical episode in Season 4. Meaning this is how long he intends to stick around at the very least:

“Let me think… okay, Series four, I’m gonna write an episode that’s all music no dialogue. We plan ahead [and] there’s no room in Series 3!”

