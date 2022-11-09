Did Jason Momoa tease Zack Snyder’s Justice League 2?

Sam Comrie is a journalist based in South Yorkshire, UK. He has an MA in Multimedia Journalism and joined Dexerto in 2021 after producing content for NME and Red Bull Gaming. Sam writes about the latest gaming, TV & Movies and trending entertainment news. Whether it’s what’s happening in the world of Marvel, Star Wars or DC Comics, streamers such as Pokimane and Mizkif, or updates on Fortnite and Modern Warfare, Sam is on it. He loves playing the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty and enjoys watching Peep Show, Succession and Michael Mann movies. Contact him here: [email protected]

Following James Gunn and Peter Safran’s rise to the top of DC Studios, Zack Snyder fans believe Jason Momoa has left a cryptic clue in plain sight for Zack Snyder’s Justice League 2.

Jason Momoa may have just teased Zack Snyder’s Justice League 2. Yes, we can’t believe it either.

But don’t start booting up your 4K Blu-ray of the Snyder Cut just yet. Fans of the Aquaman and Game of Thrones actor were left puzzled by a celebratory video posted by Momoa, teasing a project that he can’t reveal just yet.

However, one keyword within his post has Zack Snyder fans convinced that the Snyderverse may finally be restored.

Is Zack Snyder returning for Justice League 2?

On October 7, over on Jason Momoa’s Instagram page, the actor explained: “Alright this needs to be documented… the greatest news, some of the greatest news of my life just happened. I can’t say anything about it.

F*ck yes! Argh! I can’t wait to share with you but they won’t let me share with you… you know who you are… mwah Maestro!”

Despite the lack of specificity in Momoa’s clip, he is known for notably showing this level of enthusiasm toward other DCEU-focused announcements. More importantly, who is the “Maestro”?

Well, many fans are convinced that the “Maestro” is indeed Zack Snyder himself. Snyder has been absent from the DCEU since he finalized his version of Justice League and is currently working on Rebel Moon for Netflix.

It was believed that the leadership at Warner Brothers was uninterested in continuing Snyder’s saga, but with James Gunn and Peter Safran at the helm going forward, a new DCEU is definitely on the horizon.

Will James Gunn greenlight Justice League 2?

Snyder has been referred to as ‘Maestro’ before too, with The Flash lead Ezra Miller using the same moniker in a promotional panel for Zack Snyder’s Justice League at DC Fandome.

“Mr. Maestro Zack Snyder, what other questions can we ask…” Miller says as they explore the nature of The Flash’s role in the Snyder Cut.

Of course, the usage of the nickname could just be a playful interaction between friends, but Snyder is known for his own mysterious posts on the social media app Vero. Perhaps Momoa is taking a page from Snyder’s book on this occasion.

With James Gunn steering the ship and Henry Cavill back as Superman, Momoa revealed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that “I think with Peter Safran and Mr. Gunn at the helm now, DC, I’m very excited about that. There’s a lot of cool things that are gonna be coming up.”

“One of my dreams has come true, happening under their watch,” Momoa added.

The new age of the DCEU is still young but Zack Snyder’s Justice League 2 could be a serious gamechanger.