Diary of a Wimpy Kid movie “ruins Christmas” with Santa spoiler

Diary of a Wimpy Kid is usually beloved by children and parents alike, but now parents are angry about the new movie supposedly spoiling Christmas.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid has already been a major kid’s film franchise over the past few years, with the series now venturing into the animated realm.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Cabin Fever is a new Christmas movie on Disney Plus, which follows this synopsis: “After getting stuck with his family in the snow during his winter vacation, Greg worries about getting the new console.”

Article continues after ad

However, far from spreading Christmas cheer, this movie has been upsetting multiple parents, with some even claiming that the flick will “ruin Christmas” for their young children, and demanding that the age rating be changed to avoid this.

Article continues after ad

New Diary of a Wimpy Kid movie spoils Christmas

Parents have recently taken to social media to criticize the new Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas movie, and supposedly, it spoils how Santa isn’t real, and that the parents are the ones sorting presents.

See, the film features scenes in which Greg, the main character finds his Christmas presents at home before the big day, before seeing them again on the actual day, leading him to realize that they weren’t delivered by Santa.

Article continues after ad

None of the movie’s promotional material appears to show these scenes, and the movie has been rated PG, which has led a number of parents to watch it with kids who are still young enough to believe in Santa.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

As one parent wrote on Diary of a Wimpy Kid’s Facebook page: “I am so sad! I wish there was a way for me to block this so it doesn’t spoil my kids’ Christmas magic. They’re still believers.”

Article continues after ad

One reviewer on commonsensemedia.org, a review site for parents and children’s media wrote: “Stay away, this will ruin Christmas!! Thought a PG Disney+ movie would be safe. Wish I had checked here first before letting my kids start this movie! For a PG movie on Disney Plus, I figured it would be a safe choice. Thankful I stayed in the room to monitor this as they started watching.

Article continues after ad

“After about 15 minutes in, I shut it off because they made comments related to “searching for their gifts” and are eye-rolling at the kid who believes in Santa and other comments. Also so far this kid is an entitled whiny jerk demanding the latest gaming system. Garbage. There are a million other quality Christmas things to watch, don’t bother.” The film is currently rated at 1 star on the site.

Article continues after ad

A UK primary school actually emailed multiple parents, explaining, “Dear parents, It has been brought to our attention that the new Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas Cabin Fever movie on Disney+ contains some information about Santa that you may not want your child to know. We just wanted to share this with you so that the magic of Christmas isn’t ruined prematurely! Thank you.”

Article continues after ad

One Facebook Page named Magical Door shared a screenshot of the email, stating “Why would Disney release a movie knowing children are going to watch this and ruin the magic of Santa.” The image has now been shared over 19,000 times.

Article continues after ad

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Cabin Fever is available to stream on Disney+ as of December 8. Check out more of our Movies & TV news here.