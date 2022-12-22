Daredevil Born Again will be “less gory” than Netflix series, Charlie Cox says

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

Daredevil: Born Again won’t be as “gory” on Disney+ as its Netflix predecessor, according to Charlie Cox.

Over the past two years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has made great efforts to build a new interconnected world of TV shows, beginning with WandaVision all the way through to The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special this month.

While there’s been some great stuff, nothing has matched up to Daredevil, starring Charlie Cox as the Man Without Fear. Brutally choreographed action, grown-up storytelling, and a sensational villain via Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin made it the greatest superhero show ever made.

Article continues after ad

However, after he returned to the role in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk, Cox is getting his own MCU series with Daredevil: Born Again, which will be lighter in tone than what we’ve seen before.

Charlie Cox says Daredevil Born Again should focus on a “mature audience”

In a new interview with NME ahead of the release of Treason, his new MI6 thriller on Netflix, Cox spoke about Daredevil: Born Again… the limited amount he knows, that is.

He said he was excited to revisit the character properly, explaining: “This has to be a reincarnation, it has to be different, otherwise why are we doing it?

“My opinion is this character works best when he’s geared towards a slightly more mature audience. My instinct is that on Disney+ it will be dark but it probably won’t be as gory.”

Article continues after ad

Cox appreciates some audiences may struggle with a toned-down Daredevil after the success and reputation of the past show. “I would say to those people, we’ve done that,” he said.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Let’s take the things that really worked, but can we broaden? Can we appeal to a slightly younger audience without losing what we’ve learned about what works?”

The show is set to start filming in February 2023, lasting all the way to December in order to complete its 18-episode first season. “I’m fascinated to discover why they’ve chosen to do 18,” he continued.

“I’m imagining there’s going to be an element to it that is like the old-school procedural show. Not necessarily case-of-the-week, but something where we go really deep into Matt Murdock the lawyer and get to see what his life is like.

Article continues after ad

“If that’s done right and he really gets his hands dirty with that world… I think there’s something quite interesting about that, to spend a lot of time in a superhero’s day-to-day life and you really earn the moments when he suits up.”

You can find out more about Daredevil: Born Again here.