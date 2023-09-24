Danielle Fishel didn’t want Boy Meets World podcast ‘ruining’ viewing experience

Danielle Fishel revealed that she didn’t want her Boy Meets World podcast to ruin the viewing experience for fans.

If you were a ’90s kids, then you’re familiar with the popular coming-of-age sitcom Boys Meets World, which ran from 1993-2000.

The show follows Corey Matthews, who began the show as a pre-teen, as he grew up and went through the typical teenage situations that most kids his age go through.

Boy Meets World is still popular almost two decades after it ended and even spawned a podcast hosted by some of its cast. However, Danielle Fishel, who played Corey’s love interest Topanga Lawrence, recently revealed that she didn’t want the podcast to ruin any fans’ experience of watching the show.

Fishel was worried about changing fans’ opinion on BMW

Fishel recently spoke to People Magazine at the iHeartRadio Music Festival, where she revealed that she was worried that her Boy Meets World might change fans’ opinions about the show.

Fishel hosts Pod Meets World along with Will Friedle, who played Corey’s older brother Eric, and Rider Strong, who played Corey’s best friend Shawn Hunter. The trio use the podcast to rewatch every episode of the show and give their honest opinions about it.

However, Fishel revealed that they were afraid their critiques of the show would ruin fans’ experience watching Boy Meets World. ““We were worried we might ruin the show,” Fishel said, “We don’t want our criticisms or our critiques or our experiences to in any way change what your opinion of the show is. They’re just our honest opinions, and we can’t do it if we’re not going to be honest.”

Fishel added, “I was just left with one overarching feeling about the whole experience as opposed to the show and what its values were, or what its key points were, or how good it was. And so now getting to watch it, I’m like, ‘Man, it’s a really good show,’ and what a great experience we had.”

At the end of the day, Fishel, Friedle, and Strong wanted to use Pod Meets World as a “a personal journey” to rewatch the series and connect with fans, both new and old, who love the show.

