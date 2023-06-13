Gotham Knights canceled at the CW after only one season

It has just been confirmed that the CW series Gotham Knights has been canceled by the network after only one season.

The CW has been known to cull shows prematurely, particularly when it comes to their DC content. From Batgirl to Stargirl, the network has struggled to keep many of the Arrowverse shows going after a couple of seasons in recent years.

As first reported by Variety, Gotham Knights now joins the list, having been canceled by the CW after only one season. Gotham Knights focuses on the extended Batman family in the wake of the aftermath of Bruce Wayne’s death. The first and only season of the show premiered on March 14, 2023.

However, the CW has renewed two other shows in Superman & Lois and All American: Homecoming. While the network is yet to comment on the cancelation of Gotham Knights, they did issue a statement about these new renewals.

“We are thrilled to bring ‘All American: Homecoming’ and ‘Superman & Lois’ back,” Brad Schwartz, president of entertainment at The CW, said in a statement Monday evening.

“These series are two of our strongest performers across our linear and digital platforms with some of the most passionate fan bases in all of television. We are grateful to our partners at Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions for their continued collaboration, and we cannot wait to get started on the new seasons.”

Time will tell if the series is picked up by another network or if Gotham Knights is gone for good. Regardless, we’ll be sure to keep you updated on all the latest Arrowverse content.

