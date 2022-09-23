Cloverfield 4 in the works from I Came By director

Cloverfield 4 is in development at Paramount Pictures, with I Came By’s Babak Anvari set to direct.

In 2008, Cloverfield became the unlikely launch pad for a new sci-fi franchise. Directed by Matt Reeves and produced by JJ Abrams, it was a found-footage blockbuster that broke new ground for the genre – not to mention its $172 million box office haul.

Eight years later, a follow-up was released: 10 Cloverfield Lane, directed by Prey’s Dan Trachtenberg, and filmed in an altogether different style. Again, it was a hit with critics and made more than $100 million worldwide.

And then came The Cloverfield Paradox, a disastrous Netflix sequel that dropped on the platform out of nowhere and went down like a lead balloon. Now, a fourth entry is in the works.

Cloverfield 4 in development with I Came By director

As reported by Deadline, a new Cloverfield movie is in the works at Paramount Pictures. Details are slim, but Babak Anvari is set to direct, Joe Barton is penning the script, and JJ Abrams is returning to produce. Reeves will also serve as an executive producer.

Anvari’s I Came By topped the Netflix chart in the UK earlier this month, and it even nabbed a recommendation from Stephen King. Barton is best known for writing The Ritual, and he also wrote an episode of Netflix’s upcoming The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself.

While it’ll be the fourth Cloverfield movie in the franchise, how firmly it’ll connect to the past entries remains to be seen. “As with any Cloverfield pic, plot details of any sort are being kept under wraps,” the outlet wrote.

“It is also unknown how this new installment will link to its predecessors whether its straight sequel to the original or an anthology piece that is set in the Cloverfield universe.”

Cloverfield 4 doesn’t have a release date at the time of writing, nor does it have an official title.