Matt Reeves is “back at work” on The Batman 2 script

The Batman 2 just got a promising update: Matt Reeves is “back at work” on the sequel’s script after signing a major deal with Warner Bros.

Robert Pattinson made his debut as DC’s dark knight earlier this year, garnering critical acclaim and a box office haul of more than $770 million worldwide.

In the wake of the film’s success, Reeves confirmed a sequel was in the works, as well as a spinoff show revolving around Colin Farrell’s Penguin.

However, the future of DC’s movie and TV output has been thrown into a state of flux by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav. Not to fear: The Batman 2 appears to be in safe hands.

Matt Reeves is currently working on The Batman 2 script

As per Deadline, Matt Reeves has landed a multi-year first-look deal at Warner Bros. He’s the first filmmaker to sign such a deal since Warner Bros Pictures Group Co-CEOs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy were tapped by Zaslav to steer the studio’s film division.

Previously, Reeves and his 6th & Idaho production company had a first-look deal with Netflix. However, following The Batman’s success, Warner Bros. want him to become “the kind of cornerstone filmmaker that Todd Phillips has been with The Hangover and Joker franchises,” the outlet wrote.

And there’s news that will relax fans after Batgirl’s cancelation stoked their anxiety: Reeves is hard at work on the script for The Batman 2, co-writing alongside Mattson Tomlin. Pattinson is also returning as the caped crusader.

In a statement, Reeves said: “Making this legendary studio my home is a dream. I am so excited to be working with Mike, Pam, and Channing and our teams to bring captivating stories I am truly passionate about to the big and small screen.”

The Batman 2 doesn’t currently have a release date, as it’s reportedly awaiting the official green light – despite its announcement at CinemaCon this year.