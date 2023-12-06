The Last of Us Season 2: Everything we know so far

The Last of Us Season 2 is officially go and exciting updates are afoot. So, here’s everything we know, from any release window, cast news, plot, and more.

They did it. They really did it. Not only did HBO produce an incredible adaptation, but it’s already the top contender for the best show of 2023, setting a new prestige standard for video game movies and TV shows.

Any and all concerns were put to rest in the first episode: Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are perfect as Joel and Ellie, while Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin managed to honor what’s most sacred about the game and create something that’s just as vital for fans as it is for newcomers.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

After that heart-throttling finale, the wait is on the next chapter of Joel and Ellie’s story – so, here’s everything we know about The Last of Us Season 2 so far.

Is there a The Last of Us Season 2 release window?

The Last of Us Season 2 is targeting a 2025 release. This was confirmed by the show’s official social channels at the tail end of 2023, assuring fans the show will stream its second season at some point in 2025.

Now that the strikes are over, news for Season 2 of The Last of Us is coming thick and fast. In fact, it filming is set to start very early next year,

Article continues after ad

HBO’s head of drama Francesca Orsi told Deadline a few months back that it’s “too early” to determine how the strike will affect the timelines of its shows. “We were looking at The Last Of Us for some time in 2025… but there’s some question about the timing of the strike,” she said.

Article continues after ad

“While everything at this moment is pencils down, I’m hopeful that we can come to terms sooner than later. Otherwise we will have to assess what is the end of the 24 schedule, what are the shows that are going to be delivered for 2025. At this point, those shows that I’m looking to air wouldn’t necessarily be ready if this strike last six to nine months. So yes, that’s a big question for us, but I think we’ll cross that road once we come to it.”

Article continues after ad

Thankfully, during the A Night in the Writer’s Room panel, showrunner Craig Mazin revealed that filming for Season 2 will commence on February 12, 2024.

Article continues after ad

The Last of Us Season 2 cast: Who’s in it?

While certain roles have still to be confirmed, we can expect The Last of Us Season 2 cast to include:

Bella Ramsey as Ellie

Pedro Pascal as Joel

Gabriel Luna as Tommy

Rutina Wesley as Maria

During an appearance on The Last of Pods podcast, Ramsey said: “I’m really excited. It still feels surreal to me that it’s going to go again.

“But also, I don’t want to go into it comparing it to the experience of the first season, because Season 1 of The Last of Us was the best year of my life, and it’s not going to be the same.

Article continues after ad

“I just have to go into it being like, ‘This is Season 2. And I love Season 1, but this is just going to be different.’ I’m really excited. I just, yeah, want to be back in Canada with Craig Mazin and Pedro [Pascal] for a little bit. It’s going to be really nice.”

Article continues after ad

In a new interview with L’Officiel, Ramsey spoke about what they’re most excited about in Season 2. “I’m very open to anything. I’m looking forward to seeing how Craig and Neil adapt the story of the second game into another season. What I’m actually looking forward to is fighting more, but that’s just for me, not really for Ellie,” they said.

Article continues after ad

The action steps up a notch in Part 2, and Mazin is aware of the demands that’ll be placed on the actors. “It’s our actors who are going to have to push themselves even more,” he said.

Article continues after ad

“As they age up, as time has passed, what does that mean to them physically in their bodies? And how do they move, and how do they fight? And what happens as the world gets more and more physical and dangerous?”

Article continues after ad

New characters in The Last of Us Season 2

Depending on how much of Part 2 is covered in the second season, there are a few roles still to be cast, including:

Abby

Dina

Jesse

Lev

Yara

Manny

Fans were convinced they spotted Dina in Episode 6 in the first season, and it was all-but-confirmed by the showrunners, but it’s unclear if that same actress will return.

Speculation mostly surrounds Abby, with Craig Mazin recently hinting that she may have already been cast. The Los Angeles Times also reported that Abby has been cast but the actor is being kept a secret for now. We won’t get into spoilers in this section, but all we can say is this: she’s the antagonist of Part 2 and she’ll likely be just as controversial in the show as she was in the game.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Neil Druckmann recently teased her arrival in the show with a poster showing her armed with a hammer.

Shannon Berry, who starred as Dot Campbell in The Wilds, has been linked to the role for a few weeks now, and with good reason – you can read more about that here, and we’ll update this space once her casting is confirmed.

However, there’s also been recent hints that Kaitlyn Dever – who funnily enough, was actually considered to play Ellie in the past – is being looked at for the Abby role.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Mazin confirmed there wouldn’t be any recasting in Season 2. “We are not doing House of the Dragon leaps. Those were very significant leaps in age, and we don’t have that. So, no recasting will occur. Not on my watch,” he told Collider.

Article continues after ad

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, he also stated: “”Will there be furor? Yeah, probably. I mean, there usually is, starting even with casting. We knew they were the exact right person to cast and they had to go through quite a few months of people being awful on social media until they saw what we saw. That, to me, is the point. We don’t operate to either make people happy on social media or avoid making them upset. We just do what we think is right, and we hope that people come along for the ride and enjoy it.”

Article continues after ad

The Last of Us Season 2 plot: What will it be about?

Before we get into this, be warned: we’re going to discuss the plot of The Last of Us Part 2, so expect some major spoilers in this section. Stop reading now if you don’t want to know.

Article continues after ad

Naughty Dog

If Season 2 follows Part 2, the show will skip ahead five years. Joel and Ellie are living in Jackson together, but their relationship falls apart when Joel confesses to lying about the Fireflies back at the hospital.

One blustery, snowy day, Joel and Tommy are on patrol when they rescue a girl from an infected horde. When they reach an outpost, they’re ambushed by her group, revealed to be part of the Washington Liberation Front.

Article continues after ad

This girl is Abby, the daughter of the Firefly doctor Joel murdered while rescuing Ellie from the hospital in Salt Lake City.

When they don’t return to Jackson, Ellie and Dina head out to find them. When Ellie reaches the same outpost, she’s forced to watch as Abby beats Joel to death with a golf club. Ellie vows to get her revenge, and she sets off to find Abby.

Article continues after ad

Sony

Speaking to GQ in February 2023, Ramsey said they’d visited the writers’ room for Season 2. “It was so cool to hear them talk about ideas — I’ve watched quite a lot of the gameplay of the second game, just because I’ve been curious,” they said.

Article continues after ad

“I think [the show] will most likely follow the storyline of the games again. I don’t think there’s much need to fill in the gaps.”

The star said they’re excited for Ellie and Dina’s story, but – like the rest of us – they’re apprehensive about Joel’s death in the show.

Article continues after ad

“Also, the complexity of her relationship with Joel and how that gets decidedly… more complex,” Ramsey said during an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

Article continues after ad

“I’m looking forward to that, and the violence that ensues is thrilling in a way. To get to explore that in a really safe environment would be cool but I am nervous about it, too. I know what happens in the second game, and I’m nervous about potentially being without Pedro for a while. That’s gonna be really sad.”

We know Season 2 will, at the very least, begin telling the story of Part 2, but it’s considerably larger in scope compared to the first game. According to Mazin, it’s likely we’ll get multiple seasons.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“The amount of story that remains, that we have not covered, would be more than a season of television. So yeah, assuming we can keep going forward, the idea would be to do more than just one more season,” he told Consequence.

In a new interview with GQ, Druckmann confirmed Part 2 will be adapted over multiple seasons. And Mazin told Deadline: “The show will not end with Season 2 unless people don’t watch it and we’ll get canceled.”

Article continues after ad

There is set to be a ton more infected, and a much bigger budget. But while it may stray from the source material slightly, as seen with Bill and Frank, Mazin and Druckmann aren’t “changing a damn thing” about their process. “I mean, our process worked. We worked really well together,” they told Deadline.

Article continues after ad

“We adapted where we wanted to adapt, how we wanted to adapt. We stayed close to the material. Sometimes we drifted away from the material, but that process worked great. So, we’re not changing that process at all. We are going to [continue to] push ourselves in all sorts of ways.

Article continues after ad

“We’re certainly also going to push the technology that we use forward. We learned so much, particularly in regard to the infected and how to better deliver scenes with them. So, we’re just going to keep moving the bar up and up and up. That’s kind of our call to arms.”

Article continues after ad

Mazin also statedto Entertainment Weekly that “I’m never gonna say there are things that are gonna happen in the show that happened in the game. You never know what we’re gonna do.

Article continues after ad

“But I will say that it is the adventure, the journey is the point. There are things that will shock people, things that were in the game, things that were not in the game, and that’s okay. As long as they’re purposeful, they’re not there to just simply shock. We are not interested in creating social media fear. We just want to tell the story the way we think it should be told.”

Article continues after ad

Has The Last of Us Season 2 trailer been released?

No, there isn’t a trailer for The Last of Us Season 2 right now – however, you can get a flavor of what to expect from the reveal trailer for Part 2 below:

Article continues after ad

And that’s everything we know about The Last of Us Season 2. Check out the rest of our coverage here and our other TV hubs below:

The Gentlemen | Will there be Firefly Lane Season 3? | Monster Season 2 | All the Light We Cannot See | Stranger Things Season 5 | Florida Man Season 2