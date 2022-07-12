Chadwick Boseman receives posthumous Emmy nomination for What If…?

Josh Tyler . 5 minutes ago

Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman was honored at the 2022 Emmys with a nomination for his voiceover work on the Disney Plus show, What If…?

Set in a version of the Marvel Cinematic Universe where events had transpired differently, What If…? was a departure from the MCU’s typical interwoven-narrative.

What If…? was also the first animated show or movie within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The show received critical acclaim, and it received an Emmy nomination for Best animated television program. But that wasn’t the only honor that What If…? received.

YouTube: Marvel Entertainment

The Emmy nominations also included Chadwick Boseman, best known for his portrayal of King T’Challa of Wakanda, also known as the Black Panther. The nomination is notable due to the fact that Boseman passed away from colon cancer at the age of 43.

Boseman had done the voiceover recording for What If…? shortly before his passing, giving Marvel fans one last opportunity to see him portray Black Panther in the MCU.

This animated version of T’Challa appeared in four episodes as a variant version of his character who was adopted by the Guardians of the Galaxy, rather than ruling Wakanda. This change caused him to take on the title Starlord instead of Peter Quill, and actually prevented Thanos from seeking to acquire the Infinity Stones.

Many fans were moved by Boseman’s performance because of his recent passing and it seems the Emmys saw fit to honor his performance as well.

Boseman was not the only What If…? voice actor to receive a nomination, though. Jeffrey Wright, who voiced the Watcher on the show, is also nominated for his role in the Marvel animated series.