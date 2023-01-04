Cate Blanchett set to return to MCU as Hela

Lucy-Jo is a Manchester-based Movies and TV writer at Dexerto. She loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. And since she has a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, and has written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops, she can claim to know what she's talking about. You can contact her at lucyjo.finnighan@dexerto.com

Cate Blanchett’s Hela was a fan-favorite villain in Thor: Ragnarök, and now she is set to return in another Marvel project.

Hela first appeared in 2017’s Thor: Ragnarök, and even though she met her demise in said film, fans had been wanting to see her return, since she had such a badass presence and backstory.

And now, it seems like Marvel fans will get to experience Hela and Blanchett once more, but in which Marvel property?

Cate Blanchett’s Hela will appear in Marvel’s What If…?

Hela is set to appear again on Disney+, with Marvel’s upcoming second season of the hit animated show What If…?

The series focuses on alternative storylines in the MCU, such as what would happen if Peggy Carter had been given the Super-Soldier Serum instead of Steve Rogers, or what would happen if there were zombies in the MCU. All scenarios are narrated by Uatu the Watcher, who is played by Jeffrey Wright.

One notable thing about the show is that most pf the characters are voice acted by their live-action actors, meaning that while Cate Blanchett will return, we will only really hear her voice.

As reported by Laughing Place, which was covering Marvel Studio’s appearance at LightBox Expo, the series’ director Bryan Andrews had “talked about his astonishment at recording Cate Blanchett as Hela for an upcoming episode in Season 2, promising that it will be Hela as you’ve never seen her before.”

This return of Hela likely means that we will also be seeing Thor again in the second season of What If…?, though details about the show are currently rather slim.

What If…? Is set to return to Disney+ sometime in early 2023. You can find out more about the show’s second season here.