Cartoon Network fans furious as Warner Bros announces huge layoffs and merger

Social media users and cartoon fans everywhere were up in arms after news broke that Warner Bros laid off over 80 employees and introduced massive restructuring that could spell doom for Cartoon Network.

Cartoon Network Studios has created some of the most iconic cartoons since it was founded all the way back in 1994. Some of the most popular shows from its very early days include Dexter’s Laboratory, Johnny Bravo, and The Powerpuff Girls.

Since then, the network has grown exponentially bringing even more modern classics into the cartoon space including Over the Garden Wall and Adventure Time.

The network’s programming molded a generation of cartoon fans who have grown to love the company, but sadly, fans are worried Cartoon Network will never be the same as Warner Bros revealed plans to merge Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, as well as huge layoffs for CNS.

Cartoon Network fans bash Warner Bros

On October 11, after the news of the layoffs and merger broke, fans and former employees shared grief over the “death” of Cartoon Network.

One former employee said, “Cartoon Network did so much for us over many years. I am proud of the people I worked with there, and continue to work with. Really shaken by this news today.”

Although Cartoon Network isn’t shutting down entirely, the merger combined with the layoffs could mean the future of CN won’t be as bright as it once was.

One fan said, “To everyone at cartoon network, thank you for 30 years of great storytelling and characters. You will be missed.”

They ended their tweet with a call to fire David Zaslav, the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery.

With so many beloved shows from Cartoon Network still in development, fans are hoping that the merger and lay-offs don’t spell the end for their favorite franchises.