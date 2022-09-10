Captain America: New World Order confirms Tim Blake Nelson in villain role

Captain America: New World Order will see the return of The Incredible Hulk’s Tim Blake Nelson as the movie’s villain, alongside returning cast members from The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

The Marvel segment of the Hall D23 presentation has given us fans a new insight into Captain America: New World Order. The fourth installment in the Captain America franchise, the Julius Onah-directed entry will see Anthony Mackie return as Sam Wilson/Captain America.

While details have been under wraps for the next Sam Wilson adventure, Onah revealed at Disney’s D23 Expo that Tim Blake Nelson will appear as the movie’s villain.

Tim Blake Nelson reprises The Incredible Hulk role in Captain America: New World Order

14 years ago, Tim Blake Nelson appeared in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. Appearing as a scientist that initially wanted to cure Bruce Banner’s exposure to gamma radiation, Nelson’s role as Samuel Sterns saw the scientist become obsessed with Banner’s power.

Towards the end of the movie, Sterns is exposed to gamma irritated blood, signalling his transformation into the villain known as The Leader.

Nelson appeared as Disney’s D23 Expo to confirm his return. Speaking to the audience, Nelson said “Marvel is part of cinema history. So to be coming back in an honor.”

Alongside Nelson, it has been confirmed that Carl Lumbly and Danny Ramirez will reprise their roles from The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Lumbly portrayed Isaiah Bradley in the Disney+ plus, who was subjected to the Super Soldier serum experiments.

Captain America: New World Order will release in theaters on May 3, 2024.