Keanu Reeves may direct his BRZRKR Netflix movie

Keanu Reeves is considering directing BRZRKR, the live-action movie adaptation of his gruesome comic coming to Netflix.

The Matrix legend wrote the comic alongside Matt Kindt. It follows man named Berzerker, who is “a half-mortal and half-God, cursed and compelled to violence, even at the sacrifice of his sanity.”

It was published in 2021 off the back of a successful Kickstarter campaign, raising more than $1.4 million, and it became the highest-selling original title of the 21st century upon release.

Its success hasn’t stopped there, though. Netflix greenlit two BRZRKR projects: an animated series, and a live-action movie starring Keanu Reeves as the titular hero. Now, he’s even considering directing it.

Keanu Reeves might direct the BZRKRK movie on Netflix

Reeves has only ever directed one movie: 2013’s underrated Man of Tai Chi, coming a year before his debut as John Wick, a character who’s almost eclipsed his most iconic role as Neo.

In an interview with Collider, Reeves spoke about progress on the BRZRKR adaptations and revealed he’s weighing up whether to direct the live-action project, as well as star in it.

“I know how it’s a lot of work, but the film that I directed, Man of Tai Chi, was born, I became the director because I was part of the writing process, and I didn’t want to hand it over. I was like, oh, okay. I have to direct this,” he explained.

“I’m not quite there yet on BRZRKR. I have to read the script, but I’m also interested in having a collaborator and what they could bring to it.”

If you’re still not sold on BRZRKR, here’s the comic’s synopsis: “After wandering the world for centuries, Berzerker may have finally found a refuge – working for the US government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else.

“In exchange, Berzerker will be granted the one thing he desires – the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence… and how to end it.”

The BRZRKR Netflix movie doesn’t have a release date at the time of writing.