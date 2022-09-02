Bob Odenkirk wants to do Jackie Chan action movies after Nobody

Bob Odenkirk wants to do more movies in the vein of Jackie Chan’s action-packed classics after last year’s sensational Nobody.

Nobody is a byproduct of the post-Taken and John Wick world of action movies. You take a seemingly ordinary guy and push him over the edge, whether it’s abducting his daughter, killing his dog, or stealing his little girl’s “god damn kitty cat bracelet.”

For Odenkirk in Nobody, it was the latter, sparking a rampage that began with a bone-crunching bus brawl and ended with a hail of bullets, explosions, steel rods, and Christopher Lloyd using a shotgun.

The actor may be best known for his portrayal of Saul Goodman, but with Better Call Saul recently reaching its conclusion, he’s paved the way for the next era of his career as a bona fide badass.

Bob Odenkirk really wants to do more action movies after Nobody

Odenkirk spoke about Nobody, along with his desire to do more action during a Venice Film Festival masterclass.

As per Deadline, he said: “I was very surprised by Nobody. I had initiated that project because I had a feeling that the character I was developing in Better Call Saul was the kind of character you see in an action film.

“He has earnest desires and he was willing to sacrifice himself… I still train multiple times a week and if I get my way you’re going to see me doing more action.”

Odenkirk also expressed an interest in doing films similar to Jackie Chan’s earlier movies, such as Police Story.

“I found the action sequences a great deal of fun and close to doing sketch comedy… I love the early Jackie Chan films which had humor in them. I’d like to get that in the future,” he added.

“It’s almost like people like to see older people lose their shit. Why does that seem to make sense to everyone? It’s funny.”

As for Nobody 2, it’s in active development, and you can find out more about it here.