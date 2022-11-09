Black Panther 3 is already in the works, Kevin Feige says

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

Kevin Feige is already having “conversations” about Black Panther 3 ahead of the release of Wakanda Forever, the Marvel chief has revealed.

Black Panther 2 – titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – finally hits cinemas this weekend. In our review, we called it a “heartbreaking sequel” and a “fitting tribute to Chadwick Boseman” – you can read it here.

The sequel is one of the most anticipated movies of the year, and it’s the final film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We won’t go into spoilers, but Wakanda Forever leaves the door open for a threequel.

While we’re likely years away, with Phase Five already mapped out in its entirety, conversations are already happening about Black Panther 3.

Kevin Feige is having “conversations” about Black Panther 3

In a new interview with Variety ahead of Black Panther 2’s release, director Ryan Coogler was asked if he’d return to direct the next movie in the franchise.

“I can tell you definitively I have no idea what I’m doing next as a writer and director,” he said.

“I love making movies, but to quote a character in our movie, I gave this everything. This movie got everything I have.

“I’m at that place where I think I’ve got this press tour in me and then I’ve got to sit down and reflect. Probably cry a lot, because I’ve been holding that back. And then from there, figure out whatever’s next.”

However, Kevin Feige revealed he’s had “conversations” with Coogler about plans for a third film, with “ideas pitched back and forth.”

When asked if he’d progress without Coogler at the helm, he said it “wouldn’t be the preference… [but] I go back to what I said when we decided to make Wakanda Forever after losing Chad.

“This mythology and this ensemble and these characters deserve to continue and will continue after all of us are gone, I hope, and will continue forever in movies the way it has in comics for 50-plus years.”

Feige also said there haven’t been any talks regarding Coogler directing Avengers: Secret Wars, despite recent rumors.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits cinemas on November 11. You can find more of our coverage here.