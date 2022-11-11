Black Panther 2: Why Daniel Kaluuya isn’t in Wakanda Forever

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

Ryan Coogler, the director of Black Panther 2, has addressed why Daniel Kaluuya’s W’Kabi doesn’t appear in Wakanda Forever.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the long-awaited sequel to 2018’s Black Panther, is finally in cinemas now. You can read our spoiler-free review here.

The sequel was delayed following the death of Chadwick Boseman, who played T’Challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and passed away in 2020.

However, there’s another character missing from the sequel: Daniel Kaluuya’s W’Kabi, so where is he?

Black Panther 2: Where is Daniel Kaluuya in Wakanda Forever?

Daniel Kaluuya’s W’Kabi doesn’t appear in Black Panther 2 because his character is “banished”, according to Ryan Coogler.

In an interview with CinemaBlend, the director said: “That’s a great question. He’s basically banished, but still within Wakanda’s borders, if that makes sense. It’s one line that refers to him still being alive.”

News emerged in July that Kaluuya wouldn’t be reprising his role for Wakanda Forever, with reports attributing the decision to scheduling conflicts with Jordan Peele’s Nope.

Speaking to Variety after the trailer dropped, Kaluuya also said: “It’s what’s best for the story, what’s best for the film. I’m excited for it. I’m excited to watch it.”

He also told ET Online: “It’s love, man, but also, I’ve heard things and I know that they’re gonna do Chad an incredible, incredible, incredible service, so that’s what I really care about. I can’t wait to watch it.”

If you cast your mind back to Black Panther, W’Kabi betrayed T’Challa by supporting Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) after he crossed the Wakandan border with the dead body of Ulysses Klaue (Andy Serkis). The first movie never addressed the punishment for his actions, as he’s last seen facing off with Okoye (Danai Gurira).

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is in cinemas now.

