Does Black Panther 2 have a post-credit scene? Ending of Wakanda Forever explained

Chris Tilly has a BA in English Literature and an MA in Newspaper Journalism. He's been writing about Movies and TV for over 20 years, working for the likes of Time Out, IGN, and Fandom. Chris loves Star Wars, Marvel, DC, sci-fi, and especially horror, while he knows maybe too much about Alan Partridge. You can email him here: [email protected]

Black Panther 2 is in cinemas now, so here’s everything you need to know about the film’s ending, plus details of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s post-credit scene. Warning – SPOILERS AHEAD.

Wakanda Forever is an emotional rollercoaster of a movie, largely due to the tragic death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman in 2020.

Rather than replace him in the role of T’Challa, Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige – and the film’s director and co-writer Ryan Coogler – decided that the character should die in the MCU, and so he passes away at the start of the movie due to an unnamed illness.

T’Challa’s sister Shuri then becomes the Black Panther by consuming a synthesised version of the Heart-Shaped Herb, and then doing battle with the film’s villain Namor to protect the people of Wakanda.

What happens at the end of Black Panther 2?

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever climaxes with a battle between Wakandans and Talokans on a ship, intercut with a brawl between Shuri and Namor on a nearby beach.

Namor stabs Shri through the stomach, while Shuri blows Namor up, and very nearly gets her wish to stand over the Sub-Mariner and hear him beg for mercy as he dies.

Then she hears her mother’s voice – from beyond the grave – instructing Shuri to show Namor who she is. Which she does, by promising the following: “Wakanda will protect your ocean and protect your people. Vengeance has consumed us. It cannot consume our people.” The pair then make their way to the ship, and end that battle by stating: “Our fight here is done.”

Tying up loose ends

There are then loose ends to be tied up. Riri Williams – who you can find out more about here – heads back to Chicago (to appear in her own streaming series titled Ironheart).

Having been arrested by Director de Fontaine, Everett Ross is busted from his prison van by Okoye, meaning he’s now a fugitive. While Namor – whose story we wrote about here – states that he isn’t done with Wakanda, believing the world will go after them, which is when the Wakandans will come to him.

As for Shuri, she’s now the Black Panther, though M’Baku does say that he wants to challenge for the mantle during Wakanda Forever, so ritual combat for the crown could be in her future…

Is there a post-credit scene in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

There isn’t a post-credit scene in Black Panther 2, but there is an emotionally-charged mid-credit scene.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, and comparing it to Avengers: Endgame, producer Nate Moore said of a post-credit scene: “This didn’t feel like a movie that needed it.

“The way that this movie is a bit different and the tone of this movie is a bit different and it felt especially, once people see the film, we felt the ending was so, kind of, poetic, to then go back and say, ‘Hey, there’s a tag at the end credits’ felt a little disingenuous tonally from what we were doing.”

What happens in Black Panther 2’s mid-credit scene?

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s mid-credit scene features the reveal of T’Challa’s secret son.

The sequence kicks off with Shuri on a beach in Haiti, burning her funeral robe as she finally starts coming to terms with the death of her brother. Nakia then approaches, holding the hand of a little boy, whom she introduces as her son Tusan (I think that was the name – there was lots of yelling and whooping in the cinema at the time).

Nakia explains: “We agreed it was better for him to grow up here, away from the pressure of the throne.” Then to her boy: “Your father prepared us for his death. didn’t he?”

Nakia continues: “He didn’t want us to go to the funeral, because he felt the time was not yet right. So we had our own ceremony for him here.” She then reveals that Shuri’s mother – Queen Ramonda – met her grandson before she died.

Shuri tells the boy that his name is beautiful, and holds a great history. He responds by asking if she’s good at keeping secrets, to which Shuri says yes. With the final words of the film, the boy then states: “Tusan is my Haitian name. My name is Prince T’Challa, son of King T’Challa.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is in cinemas now, and you can read our review of Black Panther 2 here.