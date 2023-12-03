Bella Ramsey sets their sights on legendary DC villain for next role

The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey has revealed what they wants their next film role and it will set them in the iconic Gotham City.

Bella Ramsey has had quite the year of acting as they debuted as Ellie in the popular video game to TV show adaptation The Last of Us and co-starred as Kelsey in the anthology series Time.

As the series’ Season 2 is set to start filming in early 2024, the young actor is starting to contemplate their future roles.

Article continues after ad

In a new interview, Ramsey has divulged what they want their next role to be and it will have them planning crimes in Gotham City.

Article continues after ad

Ramsey is ready to play a certain popular comic book villain

The actor recently sat down with LADbible to discuss her new project Time, which sees their character pregnant with a heroin addiction in a women’s prison.

During the interview, Ramsey was asked what they wanted to do for their next role and they revealed that they’re ready to take on a more villainous persona.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The outlet suggested Ramsey dawning the mask of the Clown Prince of Gotham City aka The Joker, to which Ramsey responded, “Yeah. I was actually thinking that as well. The Joker, someone really interesting like that.”

HBO

“I’ve not really played a villain yet” Ramsey explained, “So I want to play a baddy. But like a really interesting, intricate, complex baddy.”

Article continues after ad

Ramsey has played a host of good-hearted characters over the years starting with her kick off role as Lyanna Mormont in Season 6-8 of Game of Thrones and the trend has continued and led to her role in Time.

Article continues after ad

For more of Dexerto’s TV and movie coverage, click here.