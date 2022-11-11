Batman fans heartbroken as Kevin Conroy passes away

Lawrence is a writer based in New York City covering entertainment and games for Dexerto focusing on Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, NBA 2K, and any indie game he can review. You can contact Lawrence at [email protected]

Batman fans are gutted as legendary voice actor Kevin Conroy has passed away at 66 years old.

Kevin Conroy, the voice actor of the caped crusader in the mega-hit show Batman: The Animated Series, has passed away.

Conroy had served as the voice of Batman in the early 1990s, starting with Batman: Mask of the Phantasm. He then went on the voice different versions of the DC superhero for over 30 years.

Batman fans mourn Kevin Conroy’s passing

The news became public via the Peter Mayhew Foundation, which offered its condolences.

“Members of the Batman animated family are reporting that Kevin Conroy has passed away. We had the privilege of attending conventions alongside Kevin over the years and are heartbroken by this news.”

Poison Ivy voice actor Diane Pershing confirmed the news in a Facebook post which commemorated Conroy.

She said, “He’s been ill for a while but he really put a lot of time at the cons, to the joy of all the fans. He will be sorely missed not just by the cast of the series but by his legion of fans all over the world.”

Warner Bros released an official statement on Conroy’s passing. In the release, Mark Hamill commended Kevin, who he called “perfection.”

“He was one of my favorite people on the planet, and I loved him like a brother,” Hamill said.