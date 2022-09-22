Avatar re-release has new Avatar 2 footage in post-credits

If you’re heading to the cinema this weekend to catch the re-release of Avatar, there’s some good news: you’ll see brand-new footage from Avatar 2 in the post-credits.

James Cameron’s original mega-hit – still the biggest movie of all time – is returning to the big screen ahead of the release of Avatar: The Way of Water, the first of four sequels set to expand the world of Pandora as we know it.

The original film has been remastered to mark the occasion, revitalized with 4K High Dynamic Range and 9.1 sound, and returning to IMAX theaters in 3D.

If you’re one of the many who’ve booked tickets, you’re in for a treat in the post-credits: according to viewers on social media, there’s some new footage from Avatar 2 at the end.

The Avatar re-release has already hit cinemas in France, and viewers have reported a scene from Avatar 2 in the post-credits.

“A never-before-seen scene from AVATAR 2 airs at the end of the AVATAR REMASTERED screening,” one user wrote.

“We are treated to a breathtaking scene on the marine life of Pandora. One more reason to (re) appreciate this masterpiece in theaters while waiting for the sequel,” they added.

“just saw the Re-release of #Avatar and I’m glad I stayed coz I saw some scenes from #AVATARTheWayOfWater and it was soooo goood. I can’t wait for December!” another wrote.

“I didn’t expect to see a preview of the second film in a post-credits scene, it was grandiose and it promises,” a third tweeted.

Ahead of the original movie returning to cinemas, James Cameron said: “Ever since I was a kid going to the movies, there was nothing like the cinema experience. When we made Avatar, we set out to push the limits of that experience… see Avatar the way it was meant to be seen: on the big screen.”

Avatar returns to US and UK cinemas tomorrow, September 23, for a limited time. Avatar: The Way of Water is due for release on December 16.