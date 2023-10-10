Aquaman 2 brought back Amber Heard after Elon Musk’s “scorched Earth” threat

Amber Heard was allegedly almost fired from her role in Aquaman 2, but Elon Musk reportedly sent a threatening letter convinced the studio to keep her.

It seems like the production set for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the sequel to 2018’s Aquaman, was filled with drama.

The issues seemed to stem from one of the film’s stars — Amber Heard — high-profile trial against her ex-partner Johnny Depp in which she alleged that Depp was abusive and had her black-listed from Hollywood.

Now it’s been revealed that there was an alleged plot to get Heard fired from the film, but she’s said to have received help from her ex-boyfriend: Elon Musk.

Elon Musk allegedly threatened Warner Bros over Amber Heard firing from Aquaman 2

In a new report from Variety, it’s been alleged that the film’s director, James Wan, and Warner Bros. Pictures, wanted to get rid of Heard because of her “lack of chemistry with Momoa.”

The studio sent a letter to Heard’s attorney, Karl Austen, where they stressed that the decision to oust her from the film was “unrelated to Depp and took place before he filed suit against the actress in 2019.”

However, Warner Bros. decided not to get of Heard thanks to an alleged letter sent by Heard’s former partner Elon Musk. Reportedly, Musk had one of litigators send a “scorched-earth letter to Warner Bros. threatening to burn the house down” if Heard wasn’t brought back for a sequel.

Sources close to the situation alledge that Warner Bros. “caved” and continued working on the film with Heard thanks to Musk’s alleged threats.

Momoa has also been accused of drunken behavior on the set of the sequel and lobbying for Heard’s firing – you can read more about that here.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom hits theaters on December 20, 2023. You can find out more about the film here.