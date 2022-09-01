Andor will challenge every answer from Rogue One, Diego Luna says

Andor, the next Star Wars series on Disney+, will challenge “every idea and answer” you think you got from Rogue One, according to Diego Luna.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story chronicled the fateful efforts of the rebels who banded together to steal the blueprints for the Empire’s ultimate weapon of destruction: the Death Star.

In just six years, Rogue One already feels like a better film than we gave it credit for. While the Skywalker Saga plotted its own implosion, this was a gritty, standalone tale of heroism in the galaxy far, far away, and one that’s rather re-watchable despite its tragedy.

It also featured the debut of Luna as Cassian Andor, a spy and captain for the Rebel Alliance. Soon, he’ll return in his own Star Wars series – but forget what you think you know.

Andor will be “standalone” and challenge Rogue One, Diego Luna says

Andor is due for release on Disney+ later this month. Ahead of its premiere, Luna spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about how the show is completely “standalone,” and how it’ll inform the story of Rogue One.

Praising the freedom of showrunner Tony Gilroy, he said: “In fact, we’re going to challenge every idea you have, or every answer you came up with, for why or how things happened and why this character did what he did.

“Why was he willing to sacrifice everything for the cause? What did it mean when he said, ‘I’ve been in this fight since I was six years old’? What did he mean when he said, ‘I’ve done terrible things on behalf of the Rebellion’?

“So that’s what we’re going to challenge because everyone who watched Rogue One thinks they have the answer. We’re going to challenge that, and we’re going to come to you and say, ‘No, listen, things were not the way you imagined. They were this way. This had to happen for someone to become the person you know.'”

Luna added that Andor is “very ambitious” and – especially compared to past Star Wars shows and movies – there’s “complete freedom” this time.

“You have room, you have space, you have time, and that is lovely when you have something to say,” he said.

Andor will arrive on Disney+ on September 21.