Andor showrunner teases “huge” five-year scale for Star Wars prequel series

The showrunner on Andor, the upcoming Star Wars series centered around the Rogue One character of the same name, has revealed its “huge” five-year scale.

Rogue One was the first in a brief era of live-action spinoff movies, following Jyn (Felicity Jones) and a group of resistance fighters on a mission to steal the Empire’s blueprints for its greatest, scariest weapon yet: the Death Star.

Along her journey, she meets Forest Whitaker’s Saw Gerrera, Ben Mendehlson’s villainous Orson Krennic, Donnie Yen’s Chirrut Îmwe, and notably, Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, a spy and captain for the Rebel Alliance.

Now, we all left Rogue One wanting the same thing. No, it wasn’t a movie filled entirely with Darth Vader throwing rebels around like wet tracksuits. That’s right, the Star Wars fandom demanded an Andor series, and it’s due to arrive on Disney+ this August.

Andor showrunner says the Star Wars show’s scale is “huge”

In an interview with Empire Magazine, showrunner Tony Gilroy spoke about his plans for Andor. Strap in, because we’re getting two seasons, amounting to 24 episodes across a tumultuous five-year period in the galaxy far, far away.

He explained: “The scale of the show is so huge. Directors work in blocks of three episodes, so we did four blocks [in Season 1] of three episodes each.

“We looked and said: ‘Wow, it’d be really interesting if we come back, and we use each block to represent a year. We’ll move a year closer with each block.”

Basically, the first season will chronicle one year of Andor’s life, while the second season will take place across four years. “From a narrative point of view, it’s really exciting to be able to work on something where you do a Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and then jump a year,” Gilroy added.

Andor cast and plot: Who’s in the Star Wars show, and what’s it about?

Luna is reprising his role as Andor, starring alongside Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma, Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw in undisclosed roles.

As for the plot, an official synopsis reads: “Andor will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make.

“The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.”

Andor will hit Disney+ on August 31.