The ending of Andor Episode 9 sets up an explosive, emotional installment next week – here’s what happened, and what it means for the show going forward.

Andor Episode 9 is the bleakest chapter of the Star Wars prequel series to date. Nobody’s happy: Cassian is stuck in Narkina 5 with prisoners who’ve lost hope under the Empire; Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) is stuck in her crystal palace with few allies; and Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona) gets tortured by Dedra Meero’s (Denise Gough) twisted doctor.

Last week, we were briefly introduced to prison life for Cassian: he works 12-hour shifts building large components, presumably for the Death Star, and lives with the constant danger of being “fried” by the floors if he steps out of line.

In Episode 9, we see how the hard labor affects one of the elderly inmates and a fuse being lit – let’s break down the ending and what it means.

Andor Episode 9 spoilers to follow…

Andor Episode 9 ending: What happens?

At the beginning of Episode 9, we see Cassian and his group building a component, but Ulaf (Christopher Fairbank) is growing increasingly feeble with every shift, clutching his hands after each crank and screw.

Cassian tells the prisoners to swap places to give him a break, which earns him some hesitant approval from Kino (Andy Serkis), who basically growls through every stare.

The episode ends in a harrowing fashion, with Ulaf eventually collapsing at his station and being euthanized in one of the tunnels back to the cells.

It’s the first time we see Kino (Andy Serkis) expressing anything other than bitterness and competitiveness, pleading with the doctor to save him, but “there’s nothing left to save,” he says. After his earlier resistance to rebellion, this pushes Kino over the edge.

Andor Episode 9 ending explained

During the episode, we see prisoners using sign language with each other across the tunnels in an effort to find out what happened on Level 2. The commotion and panic is contagious, but Kino nixes it quickly before they all get in trouble.

Ulaf’s death finally sees him side with Cassian, and they demand an explanation from the doctor. It’s revealed that a prisoner from Level 4 had just been released, but was put straight back in on Level 2. When the other prisoners found out, they lost their minds, and they were all “fried” on the floors. “Nobody’s getting out, are they?” Cassian asks.

This all connects back to Emperor Palpatine’s sentencing directive in response to the Aldhani heist, with harsher legislation essentially keeping everyone in jail indefinitely while the Empire investigates Rebel activity.

Before the credits roll, Cassian asks Kino how many guards work outside their station, and he gives an answer other than a grunt. They have an alliance, and next week, we’ll likely see them attempt to escape.

