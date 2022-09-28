Andor Episode 4: Who does Alex Lawther play?

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

Andor Episode 4 introduces a few new characters, including one portrayed by Alex Lawther – but who does he play in the show?

The Star Wars prequel series follows Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), one of the heroes of the Rebel Alliance who helped to steal the Empire’s plans for the Death Star in 2016’s Rogue One.

Andor opened with Cassian on the run after killing two Corpos, forced to team up with Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård), a spymaster with a plan to “put a real stick in the eye of the Empire.”

In Episode 4, he takes Cassian to meet Vel (Faye Marsay), his squad leader on the ground. Back at camp, he meets the brave Rebels planning to take on the Imperial forces – including one character played by Alex Lawther.

Who does Alex Lawther play in Andor?

Alex Lawther plays Karis Nemik, one of the Rebels in Luthen and Vel’s team. Lawther is best known for his roles in Black Mirror, The End of the F***ing World and Ghost Stories.

He’s presented as one of the younger members of the group, first seen falling asleep at his post before he’s caught by Arvel Skeen (Ebon Moss-Bachrach).

Disney+ Alex Lawther plays Karis Nemik in Andor.

We then meet the rest of the Rebels: Taramyn Barcona (Gershwyn Eustache Jnr.), Cinta Kaz (Varada Sethu), and Lieutenant Gorn (Sule Rimi); the latter of whom works for the Empire but covertly feeds information to Vel and co.

While others seem more guarded and wary of Cassian, Karis is far warmer towards him. “Good to have you Clem [which is the name Cassian chose for himself in order to keep his identity secret]. We’ll take all the help we can get,” he tells him.

If you’re looking for a good point of comparison, he feels like Andor’s equivalent of Mouse in The Matrix; young, sprite, and eager to help, with others looking after him.

Andor Episode 5 will be available to stream on October 5. Episodes 1-4 are available to stream now, and you can read our spoiler-free review of them here.