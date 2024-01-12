Is there a need for another musical biopic? According to public reaction to the Amy Winehouse movie trailer, it’s already “hated.”

When it comes to musical biopics, the jury is often out on how well they’ll perform. In recent years, Elvis and Priscilla Presley have both had their time on screen, alongside the likes of Elton John, Freddie Mercury, and – still to come – Bob Marley.

However, one new movie that’s already causing contention is the upcoming Amy Winehouse biopic, officially titled Back to Black.

With the first official trailer now being released, fans have been quick to share that the first sneak preview is already “hated.”

Amy Winehouse movie already “hated” by fans after first trailer

Fans have reacted to the first trailer for Back to Black on social media, with many claiming to “hate” it.

“RIP Amy Winehouse you would have hated this,” one fan posted on X/Twitter in response to the trailer’s release.

Directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson featuring Marisa Abela as Amy, Back to Black’s synopsis reads: “Singer Amy Winehouse’s tumultuous relationship with Blake Fielder-Civil inspires her to write and record the groundbreaking album Back to Black.”

“God this makes me nervous. So far the trailer looks like it’s mostly a collection of recreations of some of her most widely seen performances/moments already available on YouTube…” another fan weighed in.

“Someone with a beautifully unique, authentic down-to-earth vibe gets their life stuffed into a cookie cooker feeling, cliche sodden biopic trailer. Hope it’s not reflective of the final product but equally not hopeful,” a third fan commented.

Given how much of Winehouse’s real life was spent avoiding the issues – and the public scrutiny – that ultimately contributed to her ill health, other fans have concerns that the movie shouldn’t have been made at all.

“Let Amy Winehouse finally have some peace in her death. we all know how this story ended, why did we need a film? a movie about it is no different than the media exploitation she faced in life. her father should be ashamed of himself IMO,” one post read.

“I’m not sure this was needed. We remember her in our own way, we don’t need this portrayal of her, the documentary was enough,” said a second user, with a third adding, “Not too sure about this!! There is so much we don’t know of about Amy’s life that wasn’t in the media, I hope they have portrayed her in the right way, and also they could have got someone who looked more like her.”

“This sh** gonna tank. A budget of $2 when this biopic could have been legendary casting Gaga or Lauren Jauregui instead of someone who doesn’t look like Amy at all. The saddest part is y’all capitalizing on her without even making a great movie that could boost her legacy,” a fourth user summed up.