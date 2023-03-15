Amazon’s A League of Their Own reportedly canceled & will end with shortened Season 2

The Amazon series A League of Their Own has reportedly been canceled by the streaming service, with the second and final season of the baseball-focused show set to be a much shorter outing than the first.

A League of Their Own draws heavy inspiration from the 1992 movie of the same name, with the series diving deeper into the politics, sporting ability, and groundbreaking nature that these female baseball stars found themselves in.

However, The Hollywood Reporter has announced that season 2 will be the show’s last and that this second and final outing will only be 4 episodes long, half the length of the first season.

The show was positively reviewed by critics and was a big hit with audiences, with many applauding the show for focusing on the queer community as well as highlighting the prevalence of LGBTQ+ athletes throughout the female baseball league at this time.

As well as exploring queerness in more depth, the first season of the show also discussed the discrimination African-American women faced in the sporting world at the time, in particular how they were not permitted to join the women’s league.

A League of Their Own showrunner Will Graham weighs in on the cancelation

Series showrunner Will Graham took to Twitter, voicing his disappointment at the news of the reported cancelation while also highlighting the strong fanbase the show has developed since the first season dropped on Amazon Prime.

“The one thing I’ll say at this moment: #ALeagueOfTheirOwn is not a small or niche show. The audience is domestic, but our understanding is that it’s very big. It has outperformed many other shows that have been renewed. Journalists, please stop reinforcing the narrative…that POC/Queer shows are inherently niche or small if you don’t have data. That narrative is racist and homophobic and all the other stuff. Please cover these things with some thought and care.”

However, Graham did reveal that the cancelation isn’t set in stone, calling on fans to continue watching the show and voicing their disappointment at the reports.

“Just to answer the questions: The stuff that came out today is a leak and it isn’t official, which is why we aren’t saying anything. So if you want to see more episodes or more seasons of this show, now is your moment. People are listening.”

While Amazon is yet to speak out on its reasoning for supposedly canceling the show, this would mark yet another WLW-centric series to be axed by a major streaming service. An issue that has become a more and more pressing matter in the last couple of years.

In December of 2022, Netflix came under fire for canceling their series Warrior Nun despite the second season of the show meeting the alleged viewership numbers to garner a renewal. When reporting on the issue, I wrote an article explaining why Netflix is being called lesbophobic for canceling Warrior Nun.

For all the latest TV and movie content and news, be sure to check out Dexerto's full coverage here.