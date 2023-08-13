New Ahsoka trailer brings back Anakin Skywalker and fans can’t handle it

Rosario Dawson will be back as Ahsoka in her own show

A new Ahsoka trailer featured voice lines from Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker — and fans are freaking out.

The final teaser ahead of Ahsoka’s August 23 premiere date on Disney+ has been posted — and the hype is real. The live-action series stars Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, Anakin’s Padawan. Dawson played Ahsoka in the character’s live-action debut in The Mandalorian.

Recently, Christensen’s appearance in Ahsoka was leaked on an Amazon listing for official merchandise. The Star Wars actor previously reprised his role as Anakin in the Disney+ show Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Article continues after ad

Now, fans of the franchise can’t contain their excitement after hearing Christensen’s voice in the final Ahsoka trailer.

Ahsoka trailer includes lines from Hayden Christensen

In the trailer, Anakin said, “In this war, you face more than just droids. As your Master, it’s my responsibility to prepare you. I won’t always be there to look out for you. Don’t be afraid. Trust your instincts. I know you can do this, Ahsoka.”

Clone Wars fans are undoubtedly looking forward to Anakin appearing in Ahsoka. However, a few theories have emerged surrounding how Christensen would play the character.

Article continues after ad

Some fans suggested Skywalker would return in a Clone Wars-era flashback sequence. On the other hand, others have speculated he would come back as a Force Ghost.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The Star Wars franchise has already brought back characters as Force Ghosts — specifically Qui-Gon Jinn in Obi-Wan Kenobi. In fact, Liam Neeson’s reunion with Ewan McGregor in Episode 6 brought both actors to tears.

While Obi-Wan Kenobi was originally intended to air only one season, McGregor has argued for a second installment. “In the old days, I would joke about, ‘There must be a good story to tell between ‘Episode III’ and ‘VI.” But it’s true. I always felt that there was,” said the actor.

Article continues after ad

Are Star Wars fans emotionally prepared for a reunion between Ahsoka and Anakin? Stay updated on our Star Wars coverage to find out.