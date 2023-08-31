Adam Driver calls out Netflix and Amazon over strikes

Ferrari star Adam Driver bashed major platforms like Netflix and Amazon during the movie’s press conference while discussing the SAG-AFTRA strikes. The 2023 movie received an interim agreement as it met all of the organization’s requirements.

The SAG-AFTRA strike is the first time in decades that both actors and writers have gone on strike. Their objective is to secure better and equal pay and rights against AI-generated content. After months, CEOs like Ted Sarandos have refused to meet SAG requests. And, in some cases, refused to go back to the negotiation table.

Many CEOs are claiming the strikes are only adding turmoil to the already existing problems Hollywood companies are facing. It seems like an easy way out for them. Many production companies have already agreed to SAG’s demands with glee and released or started upcoming projects.

Driver had a good choice of words explaining why Ferrari was given an interim agreement by SAG in the first place for the Venice Film Festival. It all boils down to Neon and STX International happily meeting actors and writers with equal rights and pay.

Adam Driver says SAG is more than willing to support movies that have met their terms

During the Ferrari press conference, Adam Driver was more than vocal about what Amazon and Netflix are doing wrongdurign the SAG strikes, in comparison with smaller production companies.

“I’m very happy to be here to support this movie, and the truncated schedule that we had to shoot it and the efforts of all the incredible actors working on it and the crew. But also, I’m very proud to be here to be a visual representation of a movie that’s not part of the AMPTP and to promote the SAG leadership directive which is an effective tactic which is the interim agreement,” said Driver, according to Variety.

Many movies and series were left on hiatus as their production companies had yet to meet the demands of SAG. But production companies like A24 have continued production after having met those demands from the get-go.

“The other objective is obviously to say, why is it that a smaller distribution company like Neon and STX International can meet the dream demands of what SAG is asking for — this is pre-negotiations — the dream version of SAG’s wishlist, but a big company like Netflix and Amazon can’t?” Driver added.

The actor continued his perspective on the matter by saying, “And every time people from SAG go and support a movie that has met the terms of the interim agreement, it just makes it more obvious that these people are willing to support the people that they collaborate with, and the others are not.”

As of yet, SAG is still willing to go back to the negotiation table. But they have many times been met at a standstill with major companies. Writers are not only fighting for equal and just pay, but actors are also fighting for their residuals. Many have learned they were scanned to become AI copies instead of getting paid.

