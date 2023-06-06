Across the Spider-Verse designer teases Pedro Pascal in Beyond the Spider-Verse

A Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse designer has hinted at the possibility of Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal joining the cast for Beyond the Spider-Verse after Oscar Isaac put the idea out into the world.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is the latest Marvel film to hit the big screen. The new animated flick has already been hailed by fans and critics alike, with many praising the art style, characters, and design of the movie as being just as good as the original Into the Spider-Verse film.

Part of the hype surrounding Across the Spider-Verse was the introduction of even more different versions of the titular character. The likes of Oscar Isaac, Andy Samberg, Issa Rae, and more all lending their voices to the various alternate Spider-Man characters in the sequel.

In a new interview with GQ Magazine, Oscar Isaac, who plays Spider-Man 2099 in the new movie, was asked who he would love to see join the cast for the next film, Beyond the Spider-Verse. And he instantly gave a response: Pedro Pascal.

The Spider-Verse movies have been a huge hit with Spider-Man fans and general audiences

Isaac wasted no time in answering, with the actor mentioning that he would love to see Pascal, one of his friends, and other iconic actors all join the cast.

Across the Spider-Verse designer hints at Pedro Pascal joining cast for Beyond the Spider-Verse

“I don’t know. They’re so brilliant at finding the right person for the right character, but maybe Pedro Pascal. Let’s find something for him. He should be a Spider-Person, like a cranky, old Spider-Person.”

And while this may just seem like Isaac wanting to work with his friend, Kris Anka, a costume designer who worked on Across the Spider-Verse, retweeted the article and captioned it, “I’m sure I can cook something up.”

While this is not confirmation in any way, it is a massive tease that Pascal could appear in the next Spider-Man movie in some capacity.

Time will tell which new Spider-Man characters feature in Beyond the Spider-Verse. What’s more, who they get to voice them. However, it’s safe to say that Pedro Pascal would be a very popular pick to feature in Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Want more Marvel news and updates? Be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.