9-hour cut of Avatar 3 reportedly coming to Disney+ after theatrical release

As well as getting a theatrical release, there are new reports indicating that Avatar 3 may be turned into a limited series for Disney+, with this version of the project clocking in at nine hours worth of content.

James Cameron’s Avatar films are some of the most successful movies ever made, with both projects currently sitting in the top 5 for highest-grossing films of all time.

And while Avatar 2: The Way of Water many have only released at the end of 2022, the third film is well and truly on the way, with speculation as to how long the movie will be already taking over the internet.

Article continues after ad

During the most recent episode of The Hot Mic podcast, hosts Jeff Sneider and John Rocha discussed the speculation that Avatar 3 will be turned into a 9-hour limited series as well as being released in cinemas in a more mainstream theatrical cut.

Avatar 3 reportedly being turned into 9-hour limited series for Disney+

“The idea is that Cameron would do all the visual effects for his nine-hour cut of Avatar 3 and then release it on Disney+ as a limited series after the theatrical cut is released,” Sneider claimed.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Rocha then piped up, stating how he believes this plan could work and cited Zach Synder’s Justice League cut as an example of how releasing an extended version of a film on streaming services has been successful in the past.

Article continues after ad

“I think it’s such a great link that you put out there with the Justice League stuff,” began Sneider. “You know, Zach Synder pitching them how would you guys like four hours of content? I mean, you don’t have to pay for the entire four hours because we’re taking stuff that we already had. So this would just be another thing, in addition to here is Avatar 3 the theatrical cut, here’s another thing that they can offer their subscribers.”

Sneider then wrapped up the conversation by adding, “if you tell me there is something new that was left on the cutting room floor, that gives me the incentive to tune in to this limited series.”

Article continues after ad

For all the latest TV and movie content and news, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.