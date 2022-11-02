28 Months Later: Cillian Murphy “loves” 28 Days Later sequel script

Chris Tilly has a BA in English Literature and an MA in Newspaper Journalism. He's been writing about Movies and TV for over 20 years, working for the likes of Time Out, IGN, and Fandom. Chris loves Star Wars, Marvel, DC, sci-fi, and especially horror, while he knows maybe too much about Alan Partridge. You can email him here: [email protected]

28 Months Later – the long-proposed sequel to 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later – has a script that actor Cillian Murphy and director Danny Boyle love, with both keen to make the horror threequel.

The original 28 Days Later teamed Boyle and Murphy for the tale of a virus turning much of humanity into rage-infused zombies, while 28 Weeks Later continued the story of those who managed to survive.

Both were hits, with Days earning $85 million (from an $8 million budget) at the global box office, and Weeks making $66 million (from a $15 million budget).

But in spite of that success, it’s been 15 years since movie two, and still no three, even though a script has been written. As Boyle and Murphy explain…

What did Danny Boyle say about 28 Months Later?

Speaking to the NME to celebrate 28 Days Later’s 20th anniversary, Boyle said that Alex Garland wrote a script for the threequel a couple of years ago, which revolved around a “lovely idea,” that he’s very keen to direct.

“I’d be very tempted,” he told the music website. “It feels like a very good time actually. It’s funny, I hadn’t thought about it until you just said it, and I remembered ‘Bang, this script!’ which is again set in England, very much about England. Anyway, we’ll see… who knows?

“It might come back into focus because one of the things that’s happening in the business at the moment is it has to be a big reason for you to go to the cinema, because there are less and less reasons. It’s hard for companies distributing films and for cinema chains to show films, they’re struggling to get people into the cinema unless it’s something like Top Gun: Maverick or a Marvel. But a third part would get people in, if it was half-decent.”

Cillian Murphy “loves” idea of 28 Days Later sequel

When asked about doing a belated sequel to 28 Days Later, actor Cillian Murphy joked: “I think there’s a problem with that, in that I’m 20 years older.”

Cillian Murphy is super-keen for 28 Months Later, however, adding: “Every time I do bump into Danny or Alex I always mention it. Because I showed it to my kids recently – some Halloween about four or five years ago – and they loved it. It really stands up, which is amazing for a film that’s 20 years old. So yeah, I love the idea and it’s very appealing to me.”

