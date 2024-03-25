Woman’s encounter with “robotic” Gen Alpha server sparks viral debate

A woman is going viral on TikTok for sharing her experience with a “robotic” Gen Alpha server, whose “blue light stare” and deadpan attitude left her – and many commenters – stunned.

The battle between generations continues after one woman posted her experience with a Gen Alpha server at a Thai restaurant on TikTok.

Her video is going viral, racking up over one million views in just three days as comments pour in relating to her interaction and sharing their own stories of similar ordeals.

In her video, TikTok user Hannah recreated her server’s mannerisms in a humorous skit, which included a “blue light stare” where the server looked at her without any expression on their face.

Throughout the meal, there were no pleasantries exchanged, and the server simply plopped down their food without any ceremony.

That’s not all; the server even put up their finger when asked for the check and continued to scroll on their phone before finally coming over to their table.

Hannah’s video has sparked quite the conversation about Gen Alpha and their “blue light stare” as commenters can’t help but share their own stories.

“I swear, they act as if they hate their life!” one user wrote. “I’ve had a few just like this.”

“This is just gonna be the norm as everyone grows up talking to screens and not people,” another said.

However, others were skeptical about Hannah’s description of the server as Gen Alpha, claiming that they’re too young to work — an apt observation, as Gen Z is defined by Encyclopedia Britannica as anyone born between 2010 – 2025, meaning the oldest among them would be about 14 years old.

Still, others felt this service was just what they wanted, without any small talk or pressure to be overly nice for a tip.

“Perfect actually,” one wrote. “Did what she needed, and didn’t make me feel awkward.”

“I actually have social anxiety and prefer to be left alone for the most part, just refill my drinks and chitchat to the minimum. They get a tip!” another said.

Hannah made sure to explain that she tipped the youngster, writing in a comment: “If she’s working young, she’s working hard in my book! [It was a] family owned place.”

