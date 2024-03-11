Woman in viral house-building video responds to claims American women aren’t “feminine”

A woman is blowing up on social media after being called out for her country accent and lack of “feminine” features for building a house with her dad.

TikToker Hannah Barron has built a following for her hunting, fishing, and country lifestyle videos, but not everyone is impressed with them.

X user and news correspondent Sameera Khan recently posted one of Barron’s videos where she builds a house with her dad. Khan took issue with her accent and the fact she was doing manual labor, claiming both should be “illegal.”

“There is NOTHING feminine about American women,” Khan slammed. “American women are literally men.”

The comments spread like wildfire, amassing over 56M views. While some agreed with Khan’s remarks, the overwhelming majority disagreed and so too did Barron herself, as she responded directly on her TikTok account.

Hannah Barron hits back at attacks on American women

In her response, Barron explained that she doesn’t have a Twitter account anymore, but found out that she was trending on the site.

“Some girl said my accent should be illegal, woman shouldn’t do manual labor, American women are basically men and she just said that I was not feminine. I’ll tell you all this girl’s name, but I don’t have a clue who she is, so that should tell you how relevant this person is,” Barron began.

She went on to explain that growing up, she was treated as a “weird” kid because she would hunt and fish, but she’s proud that more and more girls have embraced the country lifestyle, making it popular.

“I just think that you should embrace your own individuality, should be yourself and don’t worry about what anyone else says, because these folks talking about me and think they’re gonna offend me, that ship sailed a long time ago,” she added.

“I’ve been getting picked on my whole life, I grew up around men. Be your own person and you’ll be happier in the long run because of that.”

Despite Barron taking the high road, Khan continued her attack, reposting the response video with the caption: “Yes, make a video responding to an ‘irrelevant’ critic and then whine about being bullied in high school for completely legitimate reasons?”

So far, Barron hasn’t posted another video, but the internet is rallying behind her with many agreeing that Sameera was simply being “jealous.”

With so much attention on Barron’s content, Khan’s viral criticism may even have backfired immensely now that so many new viewers have been exposed to it.