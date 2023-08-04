What is TikTok’s ‘Who is your yellow’ trend?

TikTok trends have taken over the summer, with one sunshine-inspired craze that just might make your heart melt.

TikTok’s ‘Who is your yellow’ trend radiates positivity and warmth.

It showcases your favorite person in their best light and brings friends closer through kind words and loving gestures.

It’s been around for years, but has also recently gone viral again, leaving TikTok full of bright colors and emotional tributes.

Does the color yellow have a meaning?

The ‘Who is your yellow’ trend has grown in popularity over the years with its heartwarming content associated with the trend.

First, to understand what it means for a person to be described as ‘yellow,’ one must learn what the color means, as every color has a symbolic nature associated with it.

To be paralleled to yellow means that you’re a ray of sunshine, an energetic source that is full of joyous feelings. To be yellow also means that you’ve likely helped someone in one of the deepest ways, resulting in you being their soulmate or twin flame.

It’s the ultimate color of happiness, and if you’re someone’s yellow, well, you’ve likely made that person as giddy with love as one can possibly get.

Those that have taken to TikTok to share their ‘yellow’ friend have also given heartfelt tributes to their loved ones while a video of the two plays in the background.

Commenters of one recent person who took part in the ‘Who is your yellow’ trend shared who their ‘yellow’ person is, saying, “My mom is my yellow.”

While another explained her story, saying, “It’s my mom and dad for me. I’ve been through hell and back because of my chronic illness, and they’ve never left my side.”

Though many people associate their family members as their ‘yellow,’ there are just as many friends sharing their besties as the person who enlivens their lives like a star in the night. Other trends on TikTok like ‘What’s your Ken’s job?’ have also gone viral, as the new Barbie movie is still causing commotion with its recent release.