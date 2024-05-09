What does “sigma” mean? Viral TikTok term explained

The term ‘sigma’ is popular slang on the internet that’s been used for years, but it took off this April thanks to an episode of SpongeBob. Here’s what the phrase means and why it’s used so frequently online.

After a comical video of Squidward from SpongeBob went viral this April, the term “sigma” began to trend all over the internet – but the meaning of the phrase actually goes deeper than mere online jokes.

Much like the term ‘alpha male,’ sigma is used to define how strong or ‘masculine’ a guy is. However, it’s generally referred to as a step higher on the hierarchy list of males. While ‘alpha’ has historically been used to describe the strongest male in a group, many people now use “sigma” instead.

Someone of this nature is said to have seven core values: self-reliance, rule of silence, authenticity, observational skills, the belief that ‘less is more,’ open to self-improvement, and enjoying their freedom.

Unlike an alpha, a sigma male steers away from being part of a ‘wolfpack,’ a group of like-minded individuals who abide by power in numbers. They do, however, relate to the ‘manosphere,’ where men value power, class, and self-control – much like an alpha.

This isn’t the first time the term “sigma” has been used online. In 2023, the phrase “sigma grindset” was used by males who considered themselves a ‘lone wolf.’ It’s meant to describe how an introverted man still has alpha qualities, despite not being outgoing.

While there are tons of phrases that have gone viral on TikTok, there have been a couple of terms that have recently gained attention. In March, “thought daughter” became a relatable term for a girl or woman who overthinks things.

The term “limerence” also went viral on TikTok at the end of 2023 as a way to describe someone’s obsession with another person despite never having a chance with them.

Though a viral phrase can sometimes have no original meaning, in a matter of minutes, TikTok has a way of turning it into something much larger than it initially was. Only time will tell what the next trendy term will be.