TikToker Daniel Larson charged with threatening to bomb White House

TikToker Daniel Larson has been charged with several counts of threatening to blow up a courthouse in Colorado.

Over the last few years, Daniel Larson has grown a following of half a million across social media with videos showing his various antics.

Back in December 2023, Larson sparked backlash across TikTok after uploading a video where he pulled the fire alarm at an Olive Garden and placed all of its employees under “citizens arrest.”

On May 1, 2024, Daniel Larson was arrested and charged with six counts of “Use or Threatened Use of Explosive Material” and one count of “Interstate Communication of Threats.” If found guilty, Larson will be facing 65 years in prison or a $250k fine for each charge — a total of $1.5M.

According to the filing, throughout 2023, Larson willfully made threats over the phone that attempts were being made to damage or destroy several buildings with explosives.

These buildings include a Colorado courthouse, a nonprofit center, the White House, a Colorado state government building, a college campus, and the FBI headquarters. The document also states that Larson threatened an FBI agent.

The TikToker hasn’t commented on the situation but uploaded a video on May 1, 2024, saying that due to his “popularity” and safety concerns, he will be “going into the mountains” until further notice.