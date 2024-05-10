Chili’s go viral with their new Big Smasher burger: “Cheaper than a fast food meal”

Chili’s has really been making waves on TikTok, with fast-food lovers amazed by their new release that they claim rivals fast food chains.

Chili’s announced the launch of their Big Smasher on April 29, revealing an all-new creation that promises nearly half a pound of hand-smashed beef.

In addition to the nearly half-pound burger patty, the new Big Smasher Burger also features diced red onions, lettuce, pickles, Thousand Island dressing, and American cheese.

Not only this, but Chili’s released a brand new deal called 3 for Me, which includes a bottomless drink, bottomless chips and salsa, the new burger, and a side of fries for only $10.99.

“We know diners are experiencing sticker shock from the rising cost of fast food, with little change to the actual quantity or quality of fast food combo meals,” George Felix, Chili’s chief marketing officer, said in a press release.

“We believe that Chili’s 3 for Me offers better value than you’ll find in any drive-thru and, with the all-new Big Smasher burger, we just made the 3 for Me even better. We believe our guests can enjoy better quality, better pricing and a better experience every time.”

The Big Smasher is currently available for purchase at all Chili’s locations across the US, and customer’s are clamoring to stores to grab it.

Videos have been circulating TikTok following the release, with customers giving glowing reviews. In one of these, a TikToker named Shay amassed over 200,000 views when she told followers about the amazing deal she bagged.

“I’m not mad at it. It’s fabulous. The bun is grilled, it’s soft on both sides of the bun. I love the traditional toppings,” she said, chowing down on the new item.

“It’s nice and char, like a smash patty would be,” she added.

She concluded the video by saying: “I’ll be back again for this deal.”

In the comments section, people applauded the new deal, writing in amazement: “That’s cheaper than a fast food meal!!”

