TikTok star Megha Thakur dies suddenly aged 21

Canadian TikTok creator Megha Thakur has died aged 21, passing “suddenly and unexpectedly”, her parents have confirmed.

Thakur accumulated almost 1 million followers on her TikTok account meghamind_, where she discussed issues such as body positivity, life advice, and South Asian representation.

On Instagram, Thakur’s parents wrote: “It is with heavy hearts we announce the light of our life, our kind, caring, and beautiful daughter, Megha Thakur, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away on November 24, 2022 in the early morning hours.

“Megha was a confident and independent young woman. She will be dearly missed.”

Megha, who went by meghamind_ on TikTok, reached 900,000 followers on the platform in July, and was progressing well towards 1 million.

She had a number of viral videos, each accruing millions of views, with content directed mostly at other young women, with inspiring messages of self-love and navigating early adulthood.

Comments left on her last post express gratitude for the messages she presented. “I admired her so much. Definitely a role model for the young ones,” one of the most liked comments says.

In their post, Thakur’s parents continued: “She loved her fans and would have wanted you to know of her passing. At this time, we request your blessings for Megha. Your thoughts and prayers will be with her in her onward journey.”

A funeral service for Megha was held on November 29. The cause of death has not been confirmed.