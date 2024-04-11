Spirit Airlines attendant curses at passenger after they refuse to show boarding pass

A Spirit Airlines attendant cursed at a passenger after they refused to show their boarding pass while waiting in line.

TikToker SightsSoundsFlavors was traveling Spirit Airlines when they recorded a now-viral incident in the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

As a passenger was in line to board her flight, an airline attendant allegedly approached her, saying she had a “filthy mouth.” The passenger then walked away.

However, the airline attendant approached the passenger a second time, asking her to show them her boarding pass.

While the airline attendant wrote information on the palm of their hand, the passenger told them she wouldn’t be missing her flight because of their antics.

Before their tense interaction ended, both the passenger and attendant said “f*ck you” to each other.

While being recorded, SightsSoundsFlavors could be heard calling the attendants’ approach ‘abusive.’

“Alright, so this Spirit employee is very offended because this lady said something rude to her. I think she’s taking it a little too far though… I think it’s a little bit of abuse,” the TikToker said in his now-viral video.

SightsSoundsFlavors, who claimed to be an avid traveler, also said he thought the airline attendant “lost the moral high ground” when they approached the passenger a second time in front of other people.

Though it was apparent the Spirit Airlines employee intended to prevent the passenger from boarding their plane, it is unknown if the passenger could board or not.