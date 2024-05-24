Photographer finds “terrifying” secret room in cousin’s house: ‘Someone’s in the walls’

A photographer in North Carolina is going viral after stumbling into a hidden room in her cousin’s newly purchased home.

TikToker Noelle Pierce was checking out her cousin’s house and visited the property when she found a room inside a closet.

“My cousin just bought a new house and I’m scared,” she said in her TikTok video that’s been viewed nearly 14 million times.

As Pierce entered the closet, she pulled open another door inside, revealing a creepy playroom with a low ceiling and metal latches on the floor that added to the creepy factor.

The room also had two smaller doors off to the side. “I told [my cousin] to padlock them, because I think someone is living in the walls,” Pierce said.

Users in the comments were equally as freaked out as the photographer and offered some advice.

“Also call Olivia Benson NOW,” one remarked, referring to the Law & Order SVU detective.

“Why was the first thing I thought of that this was a kidnapper’s house and this was there they hid the children,” another said.

Others said it reminded them of the book ‘Flowers in the Attic,’ which is about four siblings hidden and abused in their grandparent’s house after their father’s death.

In a follow-up video, the TikToker explained that she had opened the doors and found storage areas, but the existence of the hidden room caught her off guard because it wasn’t even included in the home’s Zillow listing.

As for Pierce’s cousin, the TikToker told USA Today she thinks the whole situation is “funny.”

This isn’t the first time a hidden room has gone viral on social media. Earlier in 2024, a couple ended up calling the police when they uncovered a secret room behind a bookcase in their home despite living there for a whopping four years.