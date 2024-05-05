Flight attendant reveals the most “evil” passenger behaviors

A flight attendant explained on TikTok the few most “evil” things a passenger can do while on a plane, and it’s safe to say that viewers weren’t surprised by her list.

While there are some perks to flying, like free snacks and frequent flier miles, flight attendant Cher explained the few things passengers do to make the their trip less enjoyable.

In Cher’s TikTok, she started out by breaking down the “most heinous, evil, diabolical things you can do on a plane coming from a flight attendant.”

She then dove right into the examples. First off, she claimed that putting any type of bottle with liquid in the overhead bin is an automatic ‘no.’

“Every single time, without fail, as soon as we take off, that water bottle is going to leak inside the bin,” Cher claimed. She also said that every time this happens, there’s always “one person” who gets the flood of liquid dripping on them.

Her next example was for the passengers who choose to fly when they know they are already sick. “As soon as we hit altitude, they feel so much worse and they’re vomiting uncontrollably, or other things are coming out of them uncontrollably.”

Lastly, Cher targeted her male audience, saying that guys who use the bathroom during turbulence can create a mess when the plane is “rocking back and forth.” She then stated that toilet paper on planes is one of the most “disgusting” items because of this exact situation.

Viewers weren’t surprised by her claims. “I’ve been personally victimized by someone’s water bottle!” exclaimed one. “People become immediately rude, oblivious, and selfish whenever they fly,” added another.

Other viewers included their suggestions of the most “evil” habits of airline passengers, saying that taking off their shoes or wearing a heavy fragrance is against their plane etiquette.

In another viral TikTok posted by Cher, she also referenced one of the things she’d never do on a plane and suggested others take her advice. “I would never wear shorts on a plane,” she said. Not only is it cold on the aircraft, but she said that if there was an evacuation, you’d “freeze to death.”

Despite there being a variety of passenger faux pas, another flight attendant went viral on TikTok for explaining the “green flags” she likes to see in passengers.

The flight attendant said that not only does listening to the announcements make her happy, but also when passengers ask to be in her “space” or when “kids have good manners.”

Since there are two sides to flying, flight attendants inevitably run into both good and bad passenger habits. Unfortunately, though, they will always have to deal with the negative side, as they are the ones in charge during flight.