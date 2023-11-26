DoorDasher blasts customer for ‘lying’ about not receiving order

A DoorDash driver has left TikTok viewers divided after confronting a customer for ‘lying’ about not receiving her order.

In a viral clip with 1.5 million views, DoorDasher Jade (jadecharde) confronted the customer, Kirsten, after receiving a violation on her account due to the woman’s claim of not receiving her food delivery.

“This b*tch Kirsten gonna tell DoorDash that she never got her f**king food. B*tch. I had to come back cause what the f**k is this? Kirsten?” Jade said, showing Kirsten’s order sitting outside her room door.

The customer appeared taken aback when she saw the delivery driver, prompting Jade to ask, “Are you Kirsten?” The seemingly confused woman replied, “Yes. Why?”

DoorDash driver confronts ‘lying’ customer

“You said you never got your food on DoorDash? They literally gave me a violation on my account because the food never got delivered,” the TikToker said. “I swear to God I did not leave any type of violation,” Kirsten replied, explaining that she was “asleep” when the food arrived.

“Well they already gave me the violation,” Jade said, “I told them that you did get the food, so if they ask you or something, you need to let them know that you have it.” Kirsten assured Jade that she would do so before the video cut off.

In the comments, many TikTok users sided with the DoorDash driver and thought Jade wasn’t being genuine. “If she was ‘asleep’ how did she report it not being delivered?” one person wrote. “Glad you confronted her,” another added. “She was tryna get that refund credit,” a third said.

Others, however, defended the customer. “She definitely didn’t know because why would she leave the food out there,” one user commented. “But if she lying then why she left the food outside on the hall?” another questioned. “She seems genuine,” someone else shared.

For more entertainment news and other viral stories, be sure to check out our coverage.