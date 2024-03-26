Couple furious after mother-in-law “ruins” $9K gender reveal

A woman was left furious after her mother-in-law “ruined” the $9,000 gender reveal party her husband had paid for. Here’s what happened.

We’ve all heard of the ‘mother-in-law’ from hell trope, but this monster-in-law is taking the proverbial cake and leaving the internet with their collective jaws on the floor.

TikTok user and dad of three, Wesley, uploaded a video describing the elaborate, $9,000 gender reveal party he helped throw for his wife, who was in charge of planning the event.

Wesley and his wife, Candace, live in Oklahoma, where much of Wesley’s family also lives. However, Candace’s family lives in Pennsylvania. Due to the distance, the couple decided to get her family involved by allowing her mother and sister to help plan the party.

Instagram: candacensym Wesley and Candace are known for sharing their family life on TikTok.

Things started to get rocky when Candace sent out an invite to Wesley’s mom over text. After receiving the invitation, her mother-in-law asked Candace if she needed help planning it, to which Candace replied by informing her that her mom and sister were helping her out.

Her MIL replied with a shocking text saying, “That’s not what I asked.”

Candace, clearly taken aback, answered by explaining that she might need her mother-in-law’s help setting things up on the day of the party — something her MIL responded to by asking if she was “getting paid” for it.

When asked why she would be paid for helping her daughter-in-law set up for a gender reveal, Candace’s mother-in-law hit her with a zinger: “Because I’m not your f*cking maid.”

TikTok: candacensym

This message left Candace in tears and prompted her hubby to disinvite his mom from the party. He held this boundary until the day of the event, when Candace told him he could invite his mother if she still wanted to come.

However, things were already off the rails. Prior to the event, Wesley’s mom had been bombarding her son with texts begging him to invite her. When he maintained his stance that she wouldn’t be allowed, she told him: “Okay, I have no choice.”

Despite the changed circumstances on the day of the party, Wesley’s mom never showed up — but when guests started to count down to the big reveal, the venue’s fire alarm went off, sending water streaming from the ceiling as the sprinklers activated.

When Wesley and Candace evacuated the building, they saw his mother sitting outside smoking a cigarette. Wesley couldn’t help but notice that his mom’s pants were wet… but when he asked her if she’d been in the venue, she claimed that she’d been outside the whole time smoking.

Frustrated and confused, he turned to TikTok for help, asking his viewers if they thought his mother was behind the ruined gender reveal party.

“Get the police to check security video in order to press charges for the $9K someone cost you,” one commenter wrote. “Pull the tapes!”

“Your mom did it,” another said. “Candace is right, get the security tapes.”

“‘I have no choice,’ she 100% did it,” another said.

Wesley’s video has racked up over three million views since being posted earlier this month, leaving viewers convinced that his mom was the grand architect behind the fire alarm being pulled. Thus far, the couple hasn’t posted any other updates, but this is far from the first time a monster-in-law’s antics have gone viral.

Earlier this month, a mother-in-law outraged an entire community for hiring thugs to throw red paint on her daughter-in-law’s wedding dress.