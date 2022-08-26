The Last of Us Part 1 reveals extensive accessibility features

Developer Naughty Dog has shown off their impressive accessibility features that will be included in The Last of Us Part 1.

The Last of Us Part 1 is a remake of the original game that premiered on the PlayStation 3 back in 2013.

Despite only being nine years separated from the original, and already being remastered in 2014, Part 1 is an attempt to bring the original story of Joel and Ellie into the modern fold of games via the PlayStation 5’s powerful hardware.

While TLOU Part 1 does a lot to update character models and gameplay, the new accessibility features may be the feature that puts it over the top.

Naughty Dog

The Last of Us Part 1 boasts impressive accessibility features

Naughty Dog has clearly made it their mission to make sure players of all kinds can enjoy The Last of Us Part 1 when it finally drops on September 2.

In a blog post for the game Game Director Matthew Gallant said, “The biggest new feature we have are audio descriptions for cinematics. We partnered with Descriptive Video Works, a professional service whose background is TV, movies, and video game trailers, and integrated it into the cutscenes and across all our localized languages.

Another impressive new feature involves the haptic feedback on the DualSense controller. Gallant explained why it’s so important, “That way a deaf player can feel the way a line is delivered, can feel the emphasis, along with the subtitles to give some sense of how that line is delivered.”

In a new trailer for the upcoming action-adventure game, devs at the studio show off exactly how the new features will look in real-time.

Alternative controls will also be available for players who want to customize DualSense controller options.

On top of that, there are also magnification and visual aid additions like the ability to customize the HUD size, as well as a screen magnifier that allows players to zoom into any part of the screen via the touchpad on the PS5 controller.

The entirety of the changes can be read via the blog post on PlayStation’s website.

With the remake just around the corner, The Last of Us fans won’t have to wait long to test out the game’s new accessibility features.