The Last of Us multiplayer “on thin ice” after Naughty Dog layoffs

Video game developer Naughty Dog has laid off around 25 contract employees and fans now fear the development of the much-awaited The Last of Us multiplayer might be on thin ice. While there have been various comments made on the situation, here’s the latest development.

The video game industry is often held up as an example of inventiveness and for providing gamers with extraordinary entertainment. However, problems and debates exist behind the scenes, with some focusing on the way employees are treated.

Naughty Dog, one of the most illustrious and admired developers in the business, has been having some trouble as of late. The studio that brought players the Uncharted series, The Last of Us, and many other fan favorites, has now laid off more than 25 contract workers.

Fans are now concerned about the future of the eagerly-anticipated The Last of Us multiplayer spin-off game, which appears to be on thin ice. Here are the most recent developments in the matter.

The Last of Us Multiplayer not “completely cancelled” after layoffs

Naughty Dog, a first-party PlayStation studio, has laid off approximately 25 contract employees. According to Kotaku, the majority of those affected are Quality Assurance (QA) contractors whose contracts are being terminated.

As Kotaku elaborated, Naughty Dog will not offer severance to the laid-off employees who are anticipated to work until the end of October. According to the website, the affected employees “are under pressure to conceal the news.”

The Last of Us multiplayer spin-off, on the other hand, is said to be “on thin ice,” according to Kotaku, although it is not “completely canceled.” Bloomberg reported in May of this year that the game’s “quality and long-term” viability was called into question due to negative reviews of The Last of Us Part 1’s PC port.

For now, a small team remains on the project while the organization reevaluates its direction, Naughty Dog said.