The Last of Us has recently celebrated its milestone 10th anniversary but just how many copies of the game have been sold over the years?

Naughty Dog‘s The Last of Us is an extremely beloved narrative adventure with millions of players from around the world having experienced Joel and Ellie’s emotional journey across post-apocalyptic America over the years.

While options on its sequel are generally mixed across the board, there’s no doubt that the original story is still regarded as one of the best games of all time by many fans, but you may be wondering how many copies of the game have been sold in the past decade.

Here’s everything we know about just how many copies of The Last of Us have been sold.

The Last of Us has sold a lot of copies over the years.

How many copies has The Last of Us sold so far?

While we can’t provide an exact number for how many copies of the game have been sold over the years, we do know that as of December 2022, the game had sold over 37 million copies worldwide, which creative director and Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann confirmed in January 2023.

This was of course before the hugely successful HBO adaption, starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay premiered, which increased sales further with plenty of newcomers to the franchise picking up the game for the first time as a result.

Once more stats are revealed about the game’s total sales, we’ll be sure to update this page.

A timeline of The Last of Us’ total sales

The Last of Us sold over 1.3 million copies within its first week of release back in 2013, and it was reported to have sold over 17 million copies worldwide in April 2018.

This figure has clearly increased significantly since 2018 as the game has shifted another 20 million copies since then.

There you have it, that’s everything you need to know about how many copies The Last of Us has sold! For the latest news on the game and TV show, check out our home page.