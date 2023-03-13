The Last of Us multiplayer job ad suggests Sony isn’t giving up on PS4

A Naughty Dog job listing suggests The Last of Us’ standalone multiplayer suite may launch on PS4 and PS5 consoles.

Naughty Dog originally planned to launch The Last of Us Part II with a dedicated multiplayer mode, not unlike the first game’s Factions.

A need to shift more resources toward the single-player campaign resulted in the online suite’s placement on the back burner. The studio hasn’t given up just yet, however.

For quite some time, an internal team has been hard at work on a standalone multiplayer experience for TLoU, one that rumors claim will constitute a free-to-play game.

Article continues after ad

The Last of Us multiplayer game might launch on PS4

The crew at Naughty Dog (via Emopulse) is currently looking for someone to temporarily assume the role of Associate Multiplayer Quality Assurance Tester/Development Support. Reason suggests the position will revolve around The Last of Us multiplayer suite.

Notably, the new hire will be responsible for identifying gameplay issues, along with creating and executing test plans. But what’s most interesting is a listing under the “Requirements & Skills” section, which asks that applicants have a “working knowledge of PS4 and PS5 systems.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

It would seem, then, that Last of Us’ long-awaiting online game will release on the PS4 and PS5.

Article continues after ad

Naughty Dog Naughty Dog job listing

Launching a new live-service title as a cross-gen release seems smart, especially when considering the mammoth size of PS4’s install base.

Of course, such a move would raise questions about whether or not PS4’s limited power will hamper The Last of Us’ standalone multiplayer in some respects.

But, as TLoU Part 2 proved, Naughty Dog can push the technical capabilities of the PS4 beyond its perceived limits.

Neither the development studio nor Sony has confirmed anything concrete about the standalone as of yet. For now, then, it’s best to take the above with a grain of salt.