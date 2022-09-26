The Last of Us HBO series drops incredible new trailer

HBO has dropped a brand-new trailer for The Last of Us, the highly-anticipated series based on the hit video game.

The Last of Us has been destined for the screen since the original game was released on the PS3 in 2013, with Neil Druckmann and Sam Raimi once working together on a film adaptation.

Development on the TV show was announced back in 2020, with Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin joining Druckmann on the series.

While some fans will always find something to complain about – I’m sure we’re all looking forward to The Last of Us Part II discourse starting again – the show’s first teaser kickstarted the hype, and now we have a full trailer.

New trailer drops for The Last of Us HBO series

You can check out the new trailer for The Last of Us below:

For those who aren’t well-versed in the events of both games, here’s HBO’s official synopsis: “The story takes place twenty years after modern civilization has been destroyed.

“Joel (Pedro Pascal), a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie (Bella Ramsey), a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse across the US and depend on each other for survival.”

HBO Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey play Joel and Ellie, respectively.

The trailer was released today, September 26, to celebrate The Last of Us Day, marking the day of the outbreak in the world of the games.

Matthew Gallant, a game designer who worked on the first installment, recently reacted to the earlier teaser footage, telling Entertainment Weekly: “They really, really care about the art direction. That two-second clip of the infected embedded in the wall. That looks like it’s right out of the game.

“The way the characters’ outfits look. The way certain lines are delivered in that trailer. That’s often not true in video game adaptations. They often take really big creative license with the original franchise.

“This looks like it’s just gonna be so authentic to the original games. And as someone who loves the original games, I’m so excited to see that being explored in a different medium.”

The Last of Us is due for release in early 2023. For more on the show, click here.